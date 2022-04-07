Ask HR: How do I successfully negotiate for a pay rise with HR managers?

I have noted that it is very hard to negotiate for a pay rise with most Kenyan HR managers. For most of them, it's a take or leave kind of approach. How does one go about this when you know that you're being paid way below the threshold?

Most employees prefer approaching HR managers with their salary concerns rather than discussing the matter with their supervisors who understand their contribution to the business better, and who are better positioned to recommend a salary review. It might seem like HR is the hindrance to your salary review, but there is a process to follow in such discussions.

HR has a responsibility to ensure equity within the organisation. HR also has a responsibility to harmonise the salaries of individuals on a similar grade to ensure fairness. As you plan your negotiations, note that remuneration comprises of benefits as well as salary amount, so it is important to factor in the non-cash benefits you are entitled to. Most employees only focus on the cash that gets into their accounts. Additionally, a company’s ability to pay influences the pay levels for employees. If the company is meeting or exceeding its revenue targets it will have greater ability to pay and vice versa. Check what others with similar roles in your industry are being paid.

Your level of competence and experience will also influence your pay level. What unique skill sets do you have that gives you competitive advantage over your colleagues to warrant a salary review? If you don’t have any, which skills are being sought after in your company? Enroll for a course even online to upskill yourself so that you become competitive both within and outside the organisation.