Ask HR: How do I plan for my exit from formal employment?

By  Mwikali Muthiani

What you need to know:

  • Those who navigate job loss better have discovered the difference between a job, and work.


  • In a job, you have an employment engagement that requires you to use your skills to undertake specific tasks for specified period and pay.


  • Those in this category live by their salary, and it is said they tend to have ‘more month than cash’ every end month.

After considering the events of recent years, I have come to conclude that jobs are as perishable as any other commodity. Though I am lucky to be employed, I have witnessed the hardships experienced by some friends and colleagues who have not been as lucky. This has led me to strongly consider being my own boss. I know the timing may not be right, but I am ready to risk it all.

