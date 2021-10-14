Ask HR: How do I plan for my exit from formal employment?

After considering the events of recent years, I have come to conclude that jobs are as perishable as any other commodity. Though I am lucky to be employed, I have witnessed the hardships experienced by some friends and colleagues who have not been as lucky. This has led me to strongly consider being my own boss. I know the timing may not be right, but I am ready to risk it all.

You raise an important point. It is a fact that jobs can come to an abrupt end anytime, and indeed we have seen this happen in the recent past. It is also a fact that the experiences of those who have lost their jobs have been different. While some of your friends and colleagues have faced challenges, there are others who were better prepared and were not as adversely affected.

Those who navigate job loss better have discovered the difference between a job, and work. In a job, you have an employment engagement that requires you to use your skills to undertake specific tasks for specified period and pay. Those in this category live by their salary, and it is said they tend to have ‘more month than cash’ every end month. I define work as how you deploy your knowledge, skills, passion, resources, networks and tools to create sustainable environments than enable you to thrive.

Everyone who has a job receives a salary, a key resource that can be used in many ways – to meet basic needs, save for emergencies and investments that ‘work’ for you at the time of need. We know some people who have jobs, but have side gigs that create income, and often are aligned to their passion and talent.

The first step to consider is to have a plan and a vision of what you would like to do. Then, decide whether to do it alone or with others to spread the risk. Remember, you are currently helping someone achieve their dream and vision. This however took hard work, deliberate planning and investment, and that is where you must start. Think through the resource you need, and increase your savings and investment to support your plans. Think of your clients as you prepare your entry strategy. Starting small is more suitable and will keep your costs low.

These days most people work from home, so perhaps instead of thinking of office space costs, all you need is to set up a corner in your home as your base. Start working on your networks, depending on the line of business you choose to focus on. Then be patient, willing to learn and prudent. Shortcuts are costly.

