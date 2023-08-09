Ask HR: How do I hold the employees accountable?

I am a line manager in charge of a team of 14. Common sense dictates that I cannot punish team members for every failure. It is also true that I should hold the team accountable for their actions. Where do I draw the line?

Mistakes are inevitable stepping stones on the path to progress, yet turning a blind eye towards failure would be negligent of a leader. Imposing punishment for every stumble may, however, sow seeds of fear, hindering creativity and innovation. No audacious venture could arise apart from a fertile ground that provides some latitude to try and err. So, where do you draw the elusive line? Ask yourself some questions. What is the severity of the failure? Does your response fit the magnitude of the failure? Distinguish between minor errors that can be rectified with supportive guidance and major lapses that demand more significant consequences, including disciplinary sanctions. Emphasising learning over retribution can cultivate a growth mindset within a team.

Secondly, what is the pattern of the failure? If a team member consistently demonstrates a lack of accountability, it may necessitate more stringent action to address the recurring issue. If it is the exception, consider approaching the situation with more grace. Another question you could ask is what the offending party intended before the failure occurred. Differentiate between genuine mistakes and instances of negligence.

Fourthly, how does the failure affect team dynamics? Assess how a team member's actions impact the group's cohesion and performance. Team members who undermine team cohesion ought to be dealt with decisively to stem the potential spread of the infection. Another question: do you encourage open communication within your team? Nurture open dialogue, allowing team members to express concerns and discuss failures without fear of retribution. Finally, make your expectations clear to your team, otherwise you will breed a mob. Embrace a humane outlook, aspiring to balance compassion and firmness, and acknowledging that every team member is a flawed cog in the grand machinery of productivity. Remember that the line you seek to draw is not etched in stone but a fluid stroke upon the canvas of human dynamics. Mind you, how would you like your failure to be treated by others? Start there.