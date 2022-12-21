Ask HR: How do I help this colleague who seems to be addicted to alcohol?

I am a HR Officer for a local company and I have a case of a colleague who is abusing alcohol. What do I need to pay attention to as I try to help both the colleague and the organisation? When should one apply harsh discipline?

Often, employees’ behavior is influenced by external factors that are reflected at the workplace. A good employer should not be fast to condemn, he should provide a listening ear and if necessary, refer the employee to seek professional assistance. Most times, employees who present with alcohol abuse are judged as having a discipline issue, yet they could be dealing with a deeper problem.

The employee might be struggling with personal or professional challenges that lead to overreliance on alcohol. It could be a manifestation of an underlying mental disorder that is being aggravated by personal and professional challenges. Most organisation have retained the services of a counsellor to provide employees with an alternative person to speak to, other than the supervisors and HR. Even then, they must be assured of confidentiality so that they can be vulnerable and get well.

The employee must be willing to see a counsellor. If they resist, explain how their behavior is affecting their productivity and if not dealt with, could affect their position. The employee must be handled with care so as not to make the situation worse, especially if it is a mental challenge. It could also be a way of expressing dissatisfaction at the job. Therefore, the company must be open to suggestions from the counselor on how to relate with the employee. They could be transferred from the current environment which might be a trigger, or a request for the role to be redefined so as not to be a source of stress. It would also be beneficial for both the employee and the organisation for the employee to take time off from work to address the challenge. The organisation can get a reliever to cover for the struggling employee as he seeks help.

As HR, you are very critical in advising management. The employee might turn a new leaf and become productive again. In some instances, though, they might not reform despite rehabilitation efforts This leaves no option but to institute disciplinary proceeding against the employee following the laid down employment laws. Happy Holidays to all my readers!