Ask HR: How do I handle the anxiety of working in an evolving industry?

I work in the media industry and I am finding out that even though I have practised in this profession for eight years, there is a lot I need to learn to navigate the changing landscape. As a less experienced member of a busy newsroom, how can I cope with feeling overwhelmed and maintain my confidence?

Media is rapidly transforming in response to new consumer behaviour. News is now readily available on social media, so newsrooms have had to adapt to meet consumer’s changing habits. To succeed, there are new skills and competencies you require. Digital and data skills have become necessary in the transformed newsroom as news has to be packaged differently. You can check online for digital journalism courses which are mostly free.

As companies transform, there are training sessions offered by management, so you should avail yourself for such so that you can acquire new skills. It will also expose you to colleagues who can mentor you. Identify your niche so that you develop depth in a particular genre of journalism and become an authority. Multiskilling is also becoming critical in the newsroom since journalists are expected to work across platforms. Knowledge in more than one role will make you versatile.

Nurture your collaboration and team work competencies to be able to learn and thrive. In your work, there are more experienced talent who might also be celebrities in their own right. Let this not intimidate you. Rather, use the opportunity to get mentorship. Reach out to the editors for clarity and guidance. Each year, you should aim to learn a new skill, for your personal development. Some of these can be funded by the company while others you can source for yourself. After all, you are building your own career so you must be ready to sacrifice time and money.

Take care of your mental health and seek out a good therapist to help you make sense of what you are feeling. The future of journalism is in the digital realm, so the earlier you acquire the skills, the better. You should be proud and confident in the knowledge that you were recruited among many other journalists.

Therefore, you must sharpen your skills and competencies that got you the current role. The experience you are gaining will give you confidence as you go along. You are the future of journalism since you are young, and have joined the industry during its period of transformation. You have an opportunity to learn as much as you can so that you can progress your career in this exciting and impactful industry.