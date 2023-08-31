Ask HR: How do I handle Gen Zs who are so ready to quit?

How is the corporate world embracing Gen Zs in the workplace who at any provocation term the environment as toxic and are always ready to quit despite being tech savvy and bringing fresh perspectives on board?

To minimise arguments, be clear on the expected deliverables. Most disagreement originate from discord between the perceived performance by the Gen Zs and the supervisor. There is need for constant communication to update the employees. Create forums that allow them to ask questions and give their suggestions. That will make them feel important. This generation appreciates social interaction, so the organisation must establish enjoyable social forums driven by Gen Zs.

Young people are very keen on their mental health, so supervisors have to check in with them on how they are feeling and also allow them to express themselves. This could reduce conflict since they’ll feel they are being listened to. Gen Zs value work-life balance, so you must have in place policies that allow them to work from home and also flexible reporting time. They are interested in technology and are eager to learn, so try to provide resources which include training on digital skills. The ones who are savvy should be given an opportunity to utilise their skills and appreciated when they do so. Fairness is very critical to them and therefore, all policies should be seen to be fair to avoid disgruntlement. There should be clear boundaries on how the organisation wants employees to relate. If there is a disagreement, there should also be a policy offering guidance on how to manage it.