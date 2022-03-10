Ask HR: How do I handle a colleague who is always asking for permission to go on leave?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  FRED GITUKU

What you need to know:

  • The provisions of your compassionate leave policy should guide your latitude in granting such leave.


  • It would not be sustainable for any organisation to provide compassionate leave for staff to grieve or bury all their relatives.


  • Some situations require that employees make use of their annual leave for this purpose. Remember that employees could lose close friends too, a situation that most such policies may not cover.

I have a team member who frequently asks for permission to go home for funerals or visit sick relatives. The requests for time off have increased and already exhausted the organisation’s compassionate leave provision. How should I deal with this so that I do not seem uncaring to the team member?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.