Ask HR: How do I handle a colleague who is always asking for permission to go on leave?

I have a team member who frequently asks for permission to go home for funerals or visit sick relatives. The requests for time off have increased and already exhausted the organisation’s compassionate leave provision. How should I deal with this so that I do not seem uncaring to the team member?

Life is a medley of experiences, some of which entail adversity. Few of us can entirely escape the reality of illness, incapacity or demise of friends or relations. It is partly in this light that organisations base the need for compassionate leave. Such leave provides occasion for individuals to not only commiserate or condole with others when unfortunate events befall them but also to repair after significant unwelcome personal circumstances.

It is unusual for an individual to lose several close relatives in quick succession. In pandemic times this is however conceivable. Could this have afflicted the health of the said colleague’s family? While compassionate leave provisions may vary from one organisation to another, it is common to find an indication of the relations that are covered by HR policy. Such policies usually cover the demise of members of one’s nuclear family, parents and children. Beyond this, employees could utilise their annual leave to grieve or offer support to other relations. Does the said colleague declare whose demise or ailment the requests pertain or is the compassionate leave expected to cover any relatives, however distant?

The provisions of your compassionate leave policy should guide your latitude in granting such leave. It would not be sustainable for any organisation to provide compassionate leave for staff to grieve or bury all their relatives. Some situations require that employees make use of their annual leave for this purpose. Remember that employees could lose close friends too, a situation that most such policies may not cover.