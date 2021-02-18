Ask HR: How do I get rid of this intense desire to behave like my new colleagues?

I recently joined an international organisation whose culture I am only beginning to appreciate. There is a lot of pressure to become like other colleagues, including going for meals at certain places and driving certain cars. It is making me uncomfortable and I wonder if I will succeed in my career if I do not become like them. How do I handle this?

Every organisation has a culture, whether formed through deliberate nurturing or otherwise abandoned to unbridled organic evolution. When it fits its purpose, culture can be a competitive advantage just as, if it is pernicious, it can be a throbbing Achilles heel for an organisation. Owing to its communicable nature, it is difficult for employees to insulate themselves completely against the influence of an organisation’s culture on their lives at work. Your new colleagues might have once been in your shoes, perplexed by the gripping herd mentality they observed when they joined the organisation. They might not notice that today.

What gives you the impression that conforming to the aspects of your organisation’s culture that you have cited is crucial for your career success? Are you suggesting that all your colleagues only visit a particular eatery for their meals? What becomes of those who do not eat there? What do you lose by driving a vehicle that makes sense to you if it differs from the breed that your colleagues prefer? It is difficult to envisage an organisation where most colleagues have similar financial fortunes or personal preferences.

Peer pressure can provide useful momentum for achieving objectives, especially when applied to endeavours that would benefit from collective morale. An example could be jogging together in the interest of wellness or saving and investing collectively to meet certain financial objectives. On the other hand, peer pressure can be a destructive force if channelled towards iniquity or when pitted against deeply held personal values.

They say that when you go to Rome you should do as Romans do. They do not say that when you get there you ought to become a citizen. As an employee, you are a sojourner in your organisation, a guest for a season, not for life. There should be room for individuality. You signed up for an organisational culture, not a cult.

HR Practitioner gituku.fred@gmail.com