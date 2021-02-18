Ask HR: How do I get rid of this intense desire to behave like my new colleagues?


 

What you need to know:

  • What gives you the impression that conforming to the aspects of your organisation’s culture that you have cited is crucial for your career success?


  • Are you suggesting that all your colleagues only visit a particular eatery for their meals? What becomes of those who do not eat there?

I recently joined an international organisation whose culture I am only beginning to appreciate. There is a lot of pressure to become like other colleagues, including going for meals at certain places and driving certain cars. It is making me uncomfortable and I wonder if I will succeed in my career if I do not become like them. How do I handle this?

