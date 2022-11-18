Ask HR: How do I explain the many gaps in my CV?

I have 10 years’ work experience, though not continuously as I have walked out of jobs for various reasons. I took a two-year break to raise my young children. On returning to employment, I took a job but left after six months. I have not been invited to any interview despite possessing the skills required. How do I explain the gaps in my CV?

Short stints with different employers might be misinterpreted to mean you are not resilient and walk out of jobs at the first sign of a challenge, or that you struggle with performance and are not able to keep a job. I hope you served the required notice in the workplaces you left. It is not wise to burn bridges as you exit. What made you walk out of a job after six months? Was the issue unresolvable? There is no perfect workplace, just like there is no perfect employee. What is important is to find a balance otherwise you will be jumping from one employer to another. Your work experience determines your career growth. However, attitude is more critical since employers hire for attitude and train for skills. Therefore, figure out why you always walk away.

It makes sense to take a career break to nurture a family and any employer would understand that. You just need to declare it during the interview. What would concern a potential employer is your productivity, resilience and reliability. They would also wonder if you have demonstrable achievements in your career because constant job changes make it difficult for one to make tangible impact. How would you respond if you are asked why you left your previous employers? Always be a brand ambassador for your past employers in order to endear yourself to future ones.

For the other short stints, just say that you were not resilient enough when you encountered challenges. Let the panel know that has been a challenge and that you are now more resilient. You can also state that you are considering getting a career coach to help you build resilience and other competencies which will make you more productive. This will demonstrate that you are self-aware. Revamp your CV and upskill to become relevant in your profession. Consider joining LinkedIn, and become active in your professional associations as these are avenues of getting interview opportunities. Don’t give up.