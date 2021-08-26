Ask HR: How do I explain the gaps in my CV at the interview?

I have 10 years’ work experience, although not continuously. I took a two-year break to raise my children. Afterwards, I took a job but left after six months because it didn’t work for me. I have not been invited to any interview despite possessing the skills required, and suspect this may have something to do with my breaks. How do I explain the gaps in my CV?

Many readers can relate to your question. With many employers downsizing, it has been tough for many who find themselves in between jobs. The question you ask is so important since many employers tend to be more comfortable engaging already employed candidates. The shorter the gap the better, and candidates need to explain those breaks in a way that does not raise red flags. To increase your competitiveness, ensure every statement you put in your CV is factual, including the periods you were unemployed.

Remember that it is the CV that gets you to the interview stage. If it has unexplained gaps, you could be easily bypassed by those who have packaged their gaps better. My personal view is that any gap of more than three months in between jobs deserves a brief explanation. Otherwise it raises unnecessary suspicion.

Your two-year gap should be explained by the reasons you shared – that you took a break to raise your children. Whereas one employer may see a gap in experience, another may see a responsible employee who prioritises important seasons in life, while another may see a potential mentor to employees with young families. When you get to the interview, focus on why and how you took the decision, and explain how it has impacted your career. If at any time during that period you invested in some training or vocation, say it. The panel will be keen to assess whether you have been totally out of touch with your career, or have been following up on new developments and upgrading your skills.

On the six-month gap, state where you worked, the position held, your responsibilities, experience gained and reasons for leaving. Avoid implying that you may struggle to settle down after the break and suggesting that the workload was heavier than envisaged, or that you tackled responsibilities outside the agreed scope.