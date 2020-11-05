Ask HR: How do I deal with my new boss who always criticises colleagues?

How do I deal with my transactional boss? I have worked with transformative bosses and I am having a hard time working with this boss who doesn’t care about my career growth and progression. He never appreciates my efforts and constantly criticises me even when I have made a genuine mistake. What should I do?

There are different styles of management. A transactional boss focuses on following procedures and encouraging employees to do the same, while a transformational leader strives to motivate and inspire employees to achieve a common vision.

Transformational leaders are flexible and empathetic when dealing with employees while transactional leaders care little about the social aspects of their employees.

What motivates you? Some employees derive motivation from extrinsic rewards like money, and can therefore perform well under a transactional leader. It seems you are motivated by intrinsic rewards like recognition and appreciation which you are not getting from your current boss.

Take charge of your career growth because your boss is doing the same, perhaps without the support of his boss. Employees with supportive bosses who genuinely care about their career growth should count themselves lucky. But if yours does not care, don’t be dismayed.

Develop a realistic five-year career plan. Find out whether there are opportunities to grow within your organisation. If there are none, identify the companies that have what you are looking for. Find out the skill gaps you have and find ways of making amends. This way, you will be in a better place to chart your future while taking into account your career growth aspirations regardless of the kind of boss you have.

Don’t waste time trying to change your boss. That is out of you control and it will only leave you tired and frustrated. Just find a way of adapting to his management style.

You could also get a coach to help you figure out the barriers to your success and challenge you to stay focused on achieving career growth. You have goals to achieve, so don’t lose focus thinking about your boss. However, if you are unable to cope, then you are free to look for growth opportunities externally.

