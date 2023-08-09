Ask HR: How do I deal with favouritism at the workplace?

I was hired on merit together with a male colleague, but I have noticed that while we have similar qualifications and are assigned similar work, my colleague is being favoured. He gets resources to do his work while I have to beg, or sometimes use my own funds to do my job. I once raised this with our boss but he ignored my complaint. I find the work challenging and is helping me to sharpen my skills and shape my career. Can you help me with some tips to cope? I am not keen to quit.

Companies that understand the value of their staff go out of their way to create a workplace that enables success. Some get there by learning through their mistakes, but the moment they get it right, the transformation within the company becomes evident. These are employers who, when they say their staff are their greatest resource, totally mean it. But then there are others who believe that staff are hired to perform certain tasks for which they are paid. The only challenge is that work becomes transactional, limiting motivation from employees and discretionary effort that makes organisations great. I hope your employer will nip all negative practices in the bud.

Perhaps there is something you could learn from your colleague? You could speak to him and ask how he gets his matters sorted out faster than you. His response will help you know whether he can be an ally, or perhaps he is part pf the problem. Another option is to remind your manager that you are concerned by this discriminatory practice.

Mention the specific incidents to back up your claims. If he remains silent, it means he does not see the severity of the situation. In that case, raise your concern higher up, perhaps to HR, his supervisor or another senior manager. You may choose to speak with either, or write a formal complain, whichever seems more suitable. At the same time, you should seriously consider asking for reimbursement of all expenses you have incurred in the course of your work. You have no capacity to fund your employer, so keep away from extending such favours, unless it is absolutely necessary.

I understand your desire to harness your experience and shape your career, but be careful not to do this at the expense of your emotional safety. Always remember that you deserve better. If none of these tips work, have the courage to explore other opportunities. You will be surprised at how easy it is to be fully engaged and happy once you find the right work environment.