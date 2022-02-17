Ask HR: How do I ask her to take more projects without looking like I want her in the office all day?

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • Is she required to take on new projects? If not, then have a discussion with her and agree on a realistic number of projects that she should deliver on every year.


  • If the new projects are covered in her job description, she has no choice. You need to clearly communicate the expectations and let her decide on the best way to deliver.


  • As long as she delivers, the number of hours put in is irrelevant. However, the deliverables must be specific, measurable, attainable and time bound.

I supervise a very efficient, productive employee, but she rarely puts a full day in at the office. I haven’t had a problem with this because of her efficiency. But, lately she has been telling me that she does not have time to take on new projects. But I know she can fit in more work because she isn’t working the full 40 hours she is supposed to. How do I approach this without making it seem as if I want to see her in the office all day every day?

