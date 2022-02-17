Ask HR: How do I ask her to take more projects without looking like I want her in the office all day?

I supervise a very efficient, productive employee, but she rarely puts a full day in at the office. I haven’t had a problem with this because of her efficiency. But, lately she has been telling me that she does not have time to take on new projects. But I know she can fit in more work because she isn’t working the full 40 hours she is supposed to. How do I approach this without making it seem as if I want to see her in the office all day every day?

The world of work has changed and the focus has shifted from hours worked to productivity. The Covid-19 pandemic made us all realise that employees don’t have to be based in a physical office. Digital transformation has seen many offices close and employees working remotely. Of course there are advantages and disadvantages of the two models. That said, every company has guidelines that govern how employees operate which is dictated by the nature of business. Employees have to abide by the guidelines unless they seek exemption for valid reasons.

In your case, your employee is productive even when she is not putting in the stipulated hours of work. This means she has been achieving her agreed targets. This is what every employer is seeking. Is she required to take on new projects? If not, then have a discussion with her and agree on a realistic number of projects that she should deliver on every year. If the new projects are covered in her job description, she has no choice. You need to clearly communicate the expectations and let her decide on the best way to deliver. As long as she delivers, the number of hours put in is irrelevant. However, the deliverables must be specific, measurable, attainable and time bound.