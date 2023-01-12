Ask HR: How come those who do the hardest jobs are often the least paid workers?

After working for five years, I have seen that those who do the hardest and most exhausting jobs are among the least paid and many of the highest paid people have light jobs in our organisation. Some senior managers do not look like they encounter big challenges but they earn more money. How can HR justify this?

There is a process that determines the grade and therefore the remuneration for each role in an organisation. A job evaluation is usually carried out to determine the relative worth of each job, and this then forms the basis for grading. Several factors are considered while grading – the role, level of responsibility, and decision making skills required.

HR managers participate in compensation and benefits surveys carried out by reputable firms that give an indication of the remuneration for the different positions within the same industry and also provide a comparison of other industries. The level of competence required, years of experience and level of accountability for a particular role also determines the remuneration. Senior managers are also held accountable for financial performance of the organisation by the Board and shareholders. They are also accountable for the performance of the staff who report to them.

They also take responsibility for all decisions taken. If the decisions increase the value of the organisation then they are rewarded. If value declines, then there are consequences. In your case, you are involved in manual work that causes you fatigue. However, the fact that senior managers are not doing similar work does not necessarily mean they are not working. Work that engages the intellect is also tiring. It is natural to imagine that you are contributing more to the organisation and therefore should be compensated more.

You should be wary so that this does not cause you to despair and lose focus on your work. You also have an opportunity of growing in your career to the level that you so much envy. Therefore, learn how you can be promoted in your organisation. Do you need to acquire new technical or leadership capability? Have you expressed interest to grow? When is the last time that you took time off to rest? A balanced employee must rest to avoid burnout. That said, scarce and exceptional technical skills are compensated more regardless of rank.