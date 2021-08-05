Ask HR: How can we take better care of one another at work?

Since the pandemic disrupted our lives and working from home became the norm, I have not had an opportunity to meet with many of my colleagues. Some of my co-workers have died from the virus, and I feel like we have just moved on with our work and no one seems to notice our pain. How can we take care of each other better?

I cannot imagine what you are going through, but one thing I know for sure is that speaking about out is the right step to take. You will be surprised to know you are not the only one in your organisation who is going through such a phase. Many families and friends are still going through unimaginable pain, but there is hope. We must start by accepting that we cannot change the past. We can only control the present, so we should explore ways of freeing ourselves to move forward, one step at a time.

I know your employer is equally concerned about these challenges, and is exploring ways to care for you. But this does not mean you should sit back and wait. When it comes to their welfare, employees understand best the kind of care that would suit them. I know your employer will welcome suggestions on how you could be supported to be well again, so feel free to make suggestions through your line a manager of HR leader.

Losing someone close has been made more difficult this season due to the restrictions on gathering, whether to visit affected family, or attend burial. Many families have streamed burial services for the sake of those who are unable to be present. You could suggest an online memorial for your departed colleagues, invite their families and reminisce on the times you shared together. When restrictions are lifted, you could organise a grave memorial service after consulting the family, to bring you and your colleagues as much closure as possible.

There is need to seek professional help, either in person or as a group. Allowing an expert to walk you through the grieving process, and how to avoid traps of depression, is important. Your employer should facilitate this. You could create online forums where staff can gather, share fond memories, and pray together. This is a difficult season, but we must find ways of staying above water.

Millennial HR

millennialhr.com