Ask HR: How can we take better care of one another at work?

By  Mwikali Muthiani

What you need to know:

  • I know your employer is equally concerned about these challenges, and is exploring ways to care for you. But this does not mean you should sit back and wait.


  • When it comes to their welfare, employees understand best the kind of care that would suit them.


  • I know your employer will welcome suggestions on how you could be supported to be well again, so feel free to make suggestions through your line a manager of HR leader. 

Since the pandemic disrupted our lives and working from home became the norm, I have not had an opportunity to meet with many of my colleagues. Some of my co-workers have died from the virus, and I feel like we have just moved on with our work and no one seems to notice our pain.  How can we take care of each other better?

