Ask HR: How can one stop the culture of gossip at their workplace?

I own a business that has grown fast over the past year. When we started, we did not have gossip in the team but now there is a lot, and it is affecting work relationships. A colleague has recently resigned citing gossip as one of the reasons for his decision. How can one understand gossip and effectively stop it?



Many social scientists agree that gossip is any talk about someone who is not present, often concerning a matter that those listening can make some judgment about. It is thought to be as old as society and unalienable from social environments. Some scholars believe that gossip plays an important role in keeping a society connected. Defined this way, gossip is seen as a neutral activity in which everyone participates. What makes gossip positive, negative, or neutral is how the information shared is used, not necessarily its content, says Professor of Psychology Frank McAndrew.

Not everyone shares this view. Some believe gossip is a light-hearted way of spreading information while others see it as petty, hurtful, or intellectually hollow discourse. Some religious perspectives view gossip through a negative prism. Islam for instance considers it to be the equivalent of eating the flesh of one's dead brother, since it harms its victims without offering them any chance of defence, just as the dead cannot defend themselves. Such views suggest that the activity of gossip contaminates social atmosphere and corrodes relationships. At the workplace and elsewhere, negative gossip can be deployed as a form of social terrorism by those who, in the pursuit of idle entertainment or career advancement, spitefully weaponise or deform information about others to undermine their social capital or impede their careers. Although negative gossip cannot be eliminated, it is possible to starve the grapevine and limit its perniciousness.