Ask HR: How can I win employees’ trust? 



First, evaluate the skills and competencies of your employees to ascertain that everyone has the skills requirements to match the tasks they are expected to perform. Role and skill mismatch is a key contributor to negative attitudes at the workplace. Employees in wrong jobs, when not supported to improve, become protective of their ‘incompetence’ by creating a ‘leave-me-alone’ attitude. Checking performance and identifying comments that get repeated repeatedly without any improvement is a crucial pointer to role mismatch.

By now, you know the dominant culture within this company. A culture that leans towards performance indifference and defiance to authority may arise from employees who see no reason to trust their leaders. Trust is usually broken by lack of transparency, poor communication, unmet expectations, salary, benefits or due recognition, not forgetting overwork and lack of appropriate work-related tools. Look for ways to engage your staff and find out what concerns them. Listen and take note of their suggestions. The decision-making process is another area of interest. If decisions are not made promptly, they affect work-related outcomes. One key contributor to poor decision-making processes is a lack of empowerment. Be sure your management team is fully empowered to make key operational decisions without back and forth. Empowered managers envision their teams and equip them to solve problems without delay. If the decision-making process is slow, employees get frustrated and lack drive and passion for their work, which is seen through negative attitudes.

Appreciating good work or effort is a crucial morale booster. Do your best to celebrate small wins and significant milestones, and where possible, provide commensurate rewards. Lastly, in the course of doing all this, recognise that you may not please everyone. Be bold and deal with naysayers who continue to be disinterested in making the workplace better. Experience has taught me that working with employees who cannot be trusted is a tall order and must be nipped at the bud.

Millennial HR

millennialhr.com

