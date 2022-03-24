Ask HR: How can I teach my staff how to manage their money well?

I work for a small but growing enterprise and I was recently appointed a champion of wellness. One area I am keen to start with is financial wellness. I have witnessed some of my workmates make financial blunders due to lack of knowledge. How could I create awareness and excite my colleagues to attend the session?

Employers have come to appreciate that financial stress affects employees’ performance just like health and physical stress. An employee who, after payday, spends a week highly motivated but soon slumps into a period of worry and anxiety wondering how to survive till next pay cheque should be on the wellness watch list, just like those on high pressure tasks or tight work schedules. Financial wellness, therefore, cannot be ignored anymore, and it is so great to see that you are prioritising this in your new role. The knowledge will offer your colleagues useful information on how to manage and prioritise financial needs in their lives and better manage their resources.

As you prepare for this session, you must first understand the main objective and expected outcome. You need to explain what the need is, what the solution is and how this solution will benefit the attendees. You could conduct a mini survey before the session to ascertain needs and possibly diverse challenges being faced by your colleagues. Ask them what topics would be of interest to them. Be sure to demonstrate how this session is likely to equip the attendees with practical ideas on how they may exercise existing monetary knowledge to make prudent decisions towards financial freedom.

Some other benefits you could highlight include reduction of mental stress which translates to better health, higher engagement, job satisfaction and career growth. Another key benefit is better self-management, including self-motivation, higher commitment to work, being more adaptable and keen to take more initiative. The benefit of averting financial catastrophes is worth highlighting, especially in regard to the need to create a healthy balance between borrowing and maintaining a good credit score. Another benefit is better team work, relationship management and collaboration. Avail opportunities to share ideas, lessons and practical solutions on money matters among colleagues, and explore ways of enlisting your employer’s support in some ventures. The main idea is to encourage your colleagues to aspire to financial freedom. True financial prosperity is not about how much money we have but how it is used to serve and not enslave us.