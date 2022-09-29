Ask HR: How can I talk politely to my staff about dressing too casually at work?

I am the founder and CEO of a business which has grown fast over the past five years, thanks to very talented employees, but I am concerned about their dress code in the office. It is too casual and sometimes inappropriate, and I do not know how to address the issue without offending them. Is it a working-from-home issue?

It is positive that you have talented employees to whom you can attribute the recent rapid growth of your business. Views on office dress codes can differ, sometimes sharply, largely based on the lenses through which they are examined. Some organisations prescribe and follow strict dress codes while others take a laissez-faire approach, allowing nearly any kind of garb. An organisational dress code, whether deliberately defined or not, communicates a certain message to stakeholders. It is therefore an issue worth consideration, owing to its potential to help or hurt a business.

Who else is aware that you consider the dressing of your employees too casual or inappropriate? Does your leadership team understand your concern? Are some members of your leadership team part of the lot that you are concerned about? Do your staff know what is expected of them in terms of their choice of dress code? Are you concerned that bringing up the subject will inordinately upset your team? What are your employees told concerning office dress code as they join your organisation? Has your concern existed for some time or is this a new phenomenon? Or have your staff emerged from the pit of the pandemic donning unusual costumes? Do you have a policy document that refers to office dress code? One cannot assume that a diverse lot will always come to the same idea concerning a fitting office dress code.