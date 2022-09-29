Ask HR: How can I stay motivated even though promotion is not an option?

I have been in the same role at my workstation for the last six years. No one is to blame for this as my work only allows for increased remuneration but not promotions. I wake up disgruntled and do not feel motivated to go to work. I no longer feel challenged. What options do I have if I am to stay on?

Career progression is largely driven by the individual, although HR policies of the organisation also play a role. The individual’s performance, attitude and aptitude for growth are key considerations. One has to make a positive impact in their current role to be considered for a higher role since there are limited slots for promotions. What gives you the thrill in your job? Why the sudden lack of motivation? Have you been comparing yourself with your peers? You state that the nature of work limits vertical mobility.

Is this peculiar to your company or is it an industry practice? If this is the norm, then you can either consider changing careers, or adapt. Have you considered an opportunity for horizontal mobility where your scope of work is enriched without necessarily getting a promotion? This way, the monotony of doing the same role for a long duration is minimised and also, it gives you experience in a new line of work that forces you to upskill, which would be a plus on your personal development.

You can also explore another suitable role within the organisation. What opportunities are upcoming? You should start upskilling to get the necessary technical skills for the role. If lack of vertical mobility is not an industry practice, scout for a suitable role outside the organisation so that you don’t hinder your career progression because of policies of your current employer that limit growth. Take stock of your employers’ value proposition before you make any major career move. What benefits does your employer provide? Despite the fact that you are not progressing career wise, your remuneration is on an upward trend, which demonstrates that your employer appreciates your contribution. The negative energy will dim your prospects of good performance so I implore you to focus on the positives. It should give you reassurance that the experience you are gaining is not in vain, it could be preparing you for future growth opportunities, internally or externally.