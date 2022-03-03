Ask HR: How can I show that I have good interpersonal skills?

I have just concluded my six-month internship which has been very enriching, and I have been invited for an interview for my ideal role. I know there are many other qualified candidates being scouted, but I am determined to stand out. What do employers mean when they say ‘good interpersonal skills’?

Congratulations on landing your first job interview! I am pleased to see that you are exploring ways to enhance your competitiveness. Interpersonal skills are the soft skills we all need to interact effectively with others. From a job search perspective, this starts from the way you present your CV, including how you express your accomplishments, skills and experience so that your application stands out. Good presentation and how you match your experience to the requirements of the job is used to select suitable candidates. You must have done a great job so far. Now that you are in, your focus should be to make the person you described in that CV come alive during the interview. Remember that soft skills are core skills that will enable you apply your expertise or technical knowledge effectively.

Among the key skills the hiring team will be looking for is clear and effective communication. Listen keenly to the questions and answer clearly, giving examples of your accomplishments confidently. Show that you can work well with others, that you are a good team player and good at building suitable work relationships with others. Being dependable, a problem solver, critical thinker and a quick learner would be suitable. Just like in many situations, you will work with people who will have different opinions on issues, so showing that you have the ability to resolve conflicts, create alignment, build suitable collaborations and be flexible to accommodate others will be a plus.

Work ethics require commitment, integrity, transparency, ability to receive and give feedback, personal motivation and sensing the needs of those around you. Look for an opportunity to highlight these skills and give examples of situations where you may have demonstrated them during your internship or in college. The work environment has evolved and showing that you care about your wellness and know how to handle stressful situations will be useful. Remember that you have a better understanding of this employer. Do your best to align your responses closely to the business sector to make them more relevant. Lastly, soft skills can be improved through experience, training or coaching, so look for ways to continuously improve.