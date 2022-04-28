Ask HR: How can I restore openness within our organisation?

I own a small company of about 60 employees. In the past it was easy to know what is going on with the staff because they spoke to me freely. Now I find that very little feedback comes from them which makes it hard for me to judge what is going on. Is there a way I can re-establish a culture of openness?



Feedback from stakeholders, employees included, is helpful in enabling organisations to make appropriate adjustments to their approach, direction and pace. It is usually from feedback that organisations become aware of perspectives they might entirely otherwise remain blind to. Even when all is going well in an organisation, feedback can be useful in fuelling confidence and progress. Whether at an organisational or personal level, feedback is a potential lever for growth.

You mention that there was a time you used to receive feedback in your organisation. What mechanisms were in place to alert you about what was going on then? It is easy to obtain feedback when an organisation is small and there is regular contact between most colleagues. A community of 15 is different from one of 60 individuals. With a greater span of control, it takes more to listen to everyone and retain a sense of team cohesion that fosters easy sharing of feedback.

Do you have formal town hall meetings with your whole team? Do you make time for informal meetings with a few employees, say over meals? Do you conduct employee surveys? What have you done with the information that you have received from employees so far? Have you acted on the concerns or grievances? Have you taken negative feedback gracefully or have you meted retribution upon those who have dared to broach the organisation’s underbelly? As organisations grow, they attract greater bureaucracy. With this awareness, what are you doing to remain simple and to discourage your leaders from pulling rank? A starchy environment can undermine feedback.