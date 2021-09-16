Ask HR: How can I quit my job and exit peacefully without burning any bridges?

What is the proper way of quitting your job to ensure you don't burn bridges? I work for a good company and now that I have found a better opportunity, I am exploring ways in which I can exit without inconveniencing my colleagues and bosses.

The grass often seems greener on the other side. However, that is not always true. Most employees leave organisations and end up regretting almost immediately. Enumerate all your current benefits, including the ones that seem mundane (such as meals) to ensure you negotiate accordingly. Compare your current benefits with what you will get from your new employer. Evaluate your new roles and the prospects for career growth.

Once you make the decision to leave, approach your supervisor and discuss your impeding departure. It is rude to send a letter to your supervisor without having a prior meeting. During the discussion, do not threaten to resign because of unmet expectations. Rather, use the opportunity to appreciate your employer, then politely state why you are leaving. Hand in your formal resignation letter after the discussions and ensure you adhere to your notice obligations. Your prospective employer should allow you to serve your notice, but you could request for a notice waiver especially where notice period is more than one month.

Be respectful as you leave and offer to be of help in future as your replacement settles into the role. Don’t change your behaviour during the notice period. People will notice any slight change and attribute this to the fact that you are leaving.

Complete any pending projects and do a proper handover. Maintain confidentiality with regards to your employers’ private information even as you exit. If your employer brings a counter offer, tread with caution since if you accept it, he might later use it against you. The decision to take a counter offer depends on the rapport and trust you have with your supervisor. However, once you decide to leave, just move on honourably.

Request your supervisor to put in a good word in case your prospective employer approaches him before you are confirmed into the new role. Finally, take an exit interview and give feedback professionally without reproaching your supervisors. Focus on issues, not people. Your feedback is critical as it allows the employer to make changes that might positively benefit your colleagues.