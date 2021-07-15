Ask HR: How can I pull myself out of this performance rut?

I thought I had adjusted fully to remote working, but now I feel detached and lost. I love my family and friends, but I miss my colleagues and interactions with customers. Lately, there is little to be happy about at the end of the day. I attend and participate in meetings, but I feel disconnected. I suspect my peers and seniors have noticed this too. How do I get myself out of this before it is too late?

I sympathise with your situation, and glad that you are open to advise. As I reflect on your question, I am reminded of Kubler-Ross’s stages of change, and how they are applicable at personal level. Many of us were in shock when we were suddenly forced to vacate our offices and work remotely. It plucked us from a routine we had gotten so used to. We went into denial and disbelief, wondering how we would make this work as employers made every effort to avail resources to ensure work continued.

As we settled down, we got frustrated as the things we needed to do a great job - reliable internet, space, power supply, insecure supervisors- interfered with our new routine. We want to quickly turn around and check something with a colleague but they weren’t there.

This frustrating stage takes us down to where you are now, which Kubler-Ross calls the depression stage. This is the lowest we can sink: Experiencing mood swings, feeling like we are going round in circles, our energy getting drained. We are in back-to-back meetings, smiling and chatting, but our hearts are not there. We have given this feeling a name, ‘zoom fatigue’, but the reality is people are hurting and getting depressed by the things you point out – being stuck in same environment, not seeing colleagues, thinking of those who have lost their jobs, and witnessing the struggles of family members as they do their best to cope.

But, cheer up, because the next stage will be about acceptance and engaging positively with your new situation. You will start rationalising everything and exploring new way of coping, such as scheduling calls with your colleagues to catch up. You will start embracing your new routine, become more deliberate in planning your work day, taking regular breaks and appreciating those around you. Before you know it, you will cross over to the beautiful side renewed, in total acceptance of your new circumstances. Then you will once again find joy in your work.