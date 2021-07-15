Ask HR: How can I pull myself out of this performance rut?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

What you need to know:

  • Soon, you will start rationalising everything and exploring new way of coping, such as scheduling calls with your colleagues to catch up.


  • You will start embracing your new routine, become more deliberate in planning your work day, taking regular breaks and appreciating those around you.

I thought I had adjusted fully to remote working, but now I feel detached and lost. I love my family and friends, but I miss my colleagues and interactions with customers. Lately, there is little to be happy about at the end of the day. I attend and participate in meetings, but I feel disconnected. I suspect my peers and seniors have noticed this too. How do I get myself out of this before it is too late?

