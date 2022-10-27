Ask HR: How can I politely request for more challenging work? without seeming ungrateful?

I got this job and was so excited at first. It is a hybrid role and I was quite happy at the thought of working remotely. At first, I thought the tasks seemed mundane but then the money was too attractive to let go, so I signed. Three months later I am totally underutilised, doing very routine work for my Master’s level of education. I have capacity to do more and wonder, is it too early to ask for challenging work? How do I do this without seeming ungrateful, I know I can take on more. At the same time, I can’t leave as I do not want to be unemployed.

Although this may seem like a difficult situation, there are a number of options that you could consider. It is good that you are not thinking of quitting as that ought to be your very last option. There are some lessons we can learn from your predicament on what to do before accepting any job. First, scrutinise the role profile. Ask questions about the tasks and anything else that concerns you before you accept. Employers hire to fill positions for roles that have been identified as critical to advance the interest of the organisation.

This means you may not find meaningful work lying around, unless in unique circumstances. The second lesson is to always ascertain how the tasks match your skills and competencies. Will the tasks challenge you? Will you enjoy doing them? The third factor to consider is the salary, which is not a concern for you. In future, when you find a mismatch between the tasks and the salary, evaluate your options carefully, otherwise you will end up being paid a high salary for boring tasks that no one else wants to do.

Now to your key questions. It is never too early to raise a concern, so long as you can provide information that backs up your point of view. First, ensure your current performance is not in any dispute. You should be posting exceptional work, often exceeding expectation, to show you are not just a quick learner but have the capability to do more. Then, identify the kind of work that may be challenging, and would enrich your experience. This means doing some research on the company, the structure, other departments, and critical work flows.