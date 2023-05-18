Ask HR: How can I market myself well without overdoing it?

A visiting Regional Director of the NGO I work for recently advised that we must learn how to promote ourselves to grow in our careers. How can I market myself without overdoing it?

While the idea of promoting oneself may seem uncomfortable or even daunting, it is essential to learn how to market oneself effectively. Besides merely excelling at your job, it is beneficial to market your unique skills, attributes and achievements.



Have you identified your unique strengths? A thorough self-assessment can help you understand your points of departure from the crowd. It is also important to regularly seek feedback from colleagues, mentors, or trusted advisors about how you are perceived by others. This will help you identify your strengths and areas for improvement both of which are instrumental raw materials for developing an authentic personal brand.

A personal brand could include elements such as a professional social media presence that stays clear of contentious or offensive content. Networking is another important part of marketing yourself. Building genuine relationships with colleagues and industry contacts as you help them achieve their goals can help you stay top-of-mind and position you for opportunities. Networking events, industry conferences, and professional associations can all be valuable avenues for expanding your network.

It is crucial to market yourself in a professional manner. Over-estimating your achievements may lend you an overweening disposition which will in turn undermine your reputation and career prospects. Avoid putting down others in your efforts to stand out and instead acknowledge the contribution of those who have helped you achieve your goals. Highlight your accomplishments in an authentic manner by, for example, showcasing thought leadership. This could take the form of sharing insights and knowledge through blog posts, articles, or speaking engagements, which can be vantage points for building a positive brand as an expert in your field.