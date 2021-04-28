Ask HR: How can I keep flirtatious female colleagues at bay?

I have come to enjoy remote working, perhaps because I am an introvert and tend to be at peace on my own. But lately I find that I am getting distracted during virtual meetings as I keep receiving messages unrelated to the job from two of my female colleagues. These side chats started as simple messages of checking on how I am doing, but have become the highlight of the meetings. They are affecting my participation. As I enjoy this attention, at times I feel confused and wonder whether I am being harassed?

There is nothing wrong with colleagues checking on each other, especially if they don’t get to see each other often. However, excessive texting during meetings is ill advised. Failing to participate fully in office meetings is likely to affect your performance and put your job at risk. It is therefore in your best interest to prioritise your work in this circumstance. You could switch off your phone or message notifications to avoid disruptions, or follow company guidelines on meeting etiquette. You have made it clear that the messages being exchanged are private. Therefore, respond to them outside working hours.

That said, I am curious to know what your responses have been to these messages. I guess you have been encouraging them to keep chatting you up. Otherwise, why would they keep doing it? The best way of discouraging a conversation that you are not comfortable with is to ask the other party to stop. Let the colleagues know that you prefer to pay full attention during work-related meetings. Do not be excited by the attention you are receiving. If the behaviour persists, then this truly amounts to harassment, and you should escalate your concerns through the acceptable channels to get the protection you need.

Employees sometimes justify certain situations at the workplace as genuine mistakes instead of calling them out for what they really are. Subtle harassment is real, so is bullying, intimidation and exclusion from events or meetings. This matter should not be taken lightly. The moment you start feeling uncomfortable, to an extent of overanalysing a text to see if it is appropriate or not, know that there is a problem, and your action should be to speak up or call for help. Keep those texts as evidence. Lastly, introverts are wonderful people. Do not use that as an excuse not to socialise.