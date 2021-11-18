Ask HR: How can I insulate myself against a looming lay off exercise at work?

What is the best way to avoid being laid off? There have been some efforts to reduce workers at my workplace and I want to make myself impossible to live without, at least from my employers’ standpoint. How do I achieve this?

As long as you are employed, you will always be vulnerable to a lay off. However, it is possible to delay the inevitable to a later date when you will be psychologically and financially prepared. Your level of psychological preparedness will determine whether you collapse, or walk head high as you exit the organisation. Therefore, figure out what you would do if you did not have to report to work daily. This will be guided by your interests, qualifications and also time required to start a side hustle.

Clarity of mind regarding this matter is the beginning of your freedom in that you will not be desperate in case your employer terminates your service. We all know many of our friends who started businesses after they left employment, which later failed. This is because they invested all the benefits they received into the business, and they lacked experience. Imagine if they had started the business when still employed. Would the results be any different? This also applies to any other side job that aligns to your interests. There are many that can be done during your free time and are not in conflict with your current job.

Next, start planning your finances. Consolidate your loans and work towards clearing them. Get a personal pension plan, and the amount saved is not the focus here. What is important is the discipline to save for that rainy day. Then, scan your work environment and understand the skills required currently and in future. Acquire these skills either through traditional training programmes or online. The buzz word in the corporate world is multiskilling. Are you interested in acquiring new skills and experience to make yourself relevant?

I am not sure how old you are. However, if you are already in your mid 4Os, you will only be retained if you have something new to offer. Remember that there is always a better person than you, who might even be more affordable. Therefore, start accepting the fact that you can never be really layoff-proof, and use your current opportunity to build a financial cushion and acquire skills that are relevant to the workplace and your side hustle.