Ask HR: How can I improve on self-awareness to have better work relations?

The other day I had a work review meeting with my boss. She had great things to say about my work, team and much improved performance. Our meetings always end with useful tips and I always look forward to her advice. This time, however, she said I need to work on my self-awareness and that caught me off guard. I have no idea what she meant and I couldn’t ask because I did not want to look uninformed. How can I improve?

Self awareness is about being conscious of our character and feelings, and the effect this may have on ourselves or those around us. When we are self-aware, we are able to read the situations around us and adapt appropriately. This of course comes from self-evaluation and reflection, not to make us perfect, but to help us improve and respond appropriately by being more sensitive to the needs or emotions of those around us. Your supervisor’s feedback is important as navigating the workplace is not about our technical capabilities, but more about emotional intelligence. Now that you have an idea of what she was hinting at, ask her which specific area needs more attention and purpose to improve. Self-awareness has roots in our personality traits, and taking a personality test may point you to your strengths and weaknesses and help you see how to create alignment.

Reflect on your ability to read your emotions and adapt to new situations. Are you always the last one to connect the dots, or always apologising for making others feel bad, or losing your temper too often? Could this be impacting on your work, client or family relationships? You need to know when to speak, be quiet or pack a conversation for a while. Learn more about your triggers. What sets you off and makes you make unreasonable demands? How can you mitigate that?

How about your ability to read situations around you? How often do you say ‘I didn’t see that coming?’. Is your self-confidence a facade to compensate for your incompetency or arising from your self-worth and capabilities that others see and respect? These questions and many others that will arise as you reflect will give you some genuine answers as to what needs improvement to increase your sense of awareness. Though as human beings we tend to expect things to correct themselves, do not ignore this as your boss will be checking to see improvement. Being aware of our gaps and taking deliberate actions to bridge them is a great way of making quick connections with others, at work and in other sphere of your life.