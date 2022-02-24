Ask HR: How can I improve on self-awareness to have better work relations?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Mwikali Muthiani

What you need to know:

  • Reflect on your ability to read your emotions and adapt to new situations. '
  • Are you always the last one to connect the dots, or always apologising for making others feel bad, or losing your temper too often?
  • Could this be impacting on your work, client or family relationships? You need to know when to speak, be quiet or pack a conversation for a while.
  • Learn more about your triggers. What sets you off and makes you make unreasonable demands? How can you mitigate that? 

The other day I had a work review meeting with my boss. She had great things to say about my work, team and much improved performance. Our meetings always end with useful tips and I always look forward to her advice. This time, however, she said I need to work on my self-awareness and that caught me off guard. I have no idea what she meant and I couldn’t ask because I did not want to look uninformed. How can I improve?

