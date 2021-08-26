Ask HR: How can I guard against theft of the unique ideas I share at work?

I have a great idea that can help change my workplace. I feel like selling the idea to my bosses but I am not sure if I will get the credit for it. I don’t want any of my bosses or colleagues to steal my proposal and then present it as theirs. Should I patent the idea beforehand? And, how should I go about it?

You are not allowed to patent the idea if you are working for the company. However, you can consider resigning, work on the idea and solution, then sell it to your current employer and others in the industry. This will be ideal if it does not create avenues for unwanted and unfair competition between entities. This is a risk you will be taking since you are not sure of the viability of the idea. You will also have lost your pay slip.

Approach your supervisor and discuss the idea. Make clear your expectations in case the idea is adopted and implemented by the company. For the idea to be implemented, the company will require both human and financial resources. Funding for research and development might also be required to make the idea viable.

If the idea has no monetary or social benefit to the company, it will most likely be rejected. Therefore, it is important for you to prepare yourself psychologically for any response, so that you don’t get frustrated. What is your expectation once the idea has been adopted? You might be having unrealistic expectation, which is causing your anxiety. Please bear in mind that you are an employee of the company and therefore you are expected to generate ideas. Therefore, your employer might consider giving you just a token of appreciation for your contribution. However, if there is a policy on compensation for idea generation, use this as the reference point.

Many successful professionals have grown in their careers as a result of sharing ideas with their supervisors and peers. Some of these ideas have had a positive impact and growth and changed the fortunes of the company. The individuals have in return received both monetary and career growth. Therefore, you might not get the money now, but your employer might recognise your contribution and this might have a positive impact on your career growth, and in the fullness of time, lead to financial growth.