Ask HR: How can I guard against theft of the unique ideas I share at work?

Photo credit: Pool

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • If the idea has no monetary or social benefit to the company, it will most likely be rejected.


  • Therefore, it is important for you to prepare yourself psychologically for any response, so that you don’t get frustrated.


  • What is your expectation once the idea has been adopted? You might be having unrealistic expectation, which is causing your anxiety. 

I have a great idea that can help change my workplace. I feel like selling the idea to my bosses but I am not sure if I will get the credit for it.  I don’t want any of my bosses or colleagues to steal my proposal and then present it as theirs. Should I patent the idea beforehand? And, how should I go about it?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.