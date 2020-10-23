Ask HR: How can I get better at making presentations?

I thought by now I would have perfected the art of making effective presentations during virtual meetings, but I still get panic attacks and mumble senselessly especially at the beginning. How can I overcome this and become more coherent?

We have all had to learn new things such as using new apps, working remotely, attending virtual interviews, or pitching to clients remotely. These situations require us to embrace digital etiquette and you are not alone. Anxiety is normal, and panic attacks can be managed.

Start by narrowing down to the triggers. Are you afraid of saying the wrong thing? Could you be overthinking your co-workers’ feedback or criticism? Does the virtual platform make you nervous? Do these attacks only happen during in-person presentations?

If your panic is driven by fear that the software you are using could let you down, take time to understand how the apps work and do some dry runs to familiarise yourself with it. If you are unsure of the stability of your internet connection, get a backup internet source. Perhaps you are worried that your colleagues are checking out your house and may get distracted. Choose a corner that is well lit with no wallpaper or pictures, or get a virtual background.

As you prepare your slides, make sure they are not too wordy, and go through them to be sure you are familiar with the content. This will give you the necessary confidence. Unnecessary interruptions can throw you off, so give some clear guidelines at the start of your presentation on whether or not you will take questions as you move. Ensure that everyone else keeps their mics on mute and (where possible) their videos on, otherwise you may feel like you’re talking to yourself and get more anxious.

Also, try to fill your home with things that have a calming effect such as plants, a familiar scent or a nice view or picture. Holding a coffee or tea mug, feeling a soft rug under your feet or even a nice chair with good back support can be of great help. Above all, be positive and do not second guess yourself. Remember you are intelligent and capable, which is why you got that job. You deserve it, so go shine!

Millennial HR

www.millenialhr.com