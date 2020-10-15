Ask HR: How can I find out whether my name is on the list of retrenchees?

Over the past few months, there have been rumours at my place of work concerning retrenchments. It has created an environment where most of us are anxious, not knowing whether we will be asked to leave the organisation abruptly. Is there a way of knowing whether I might be retrenched? Please advise.

For the better part of this year, many organisations have been working hard to overcome the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic by deploying survival initiatives including changing business models, implementing salary cuts and effecting retrenchments.

Has the pandemic mortally threatened your organisation’s present and future existence? Is your organisation able to meet its financial obligations? What is the fate of other organisations in your industry?

What are your leaders saying? Are they giving indication of how the organisation is performing? Are their messages consistent? What does their body language tell you? Are they upbeat about the future? Are they forthright about the challenges that the organisation is facing?

What role do you play in the organisation? Can the organisation easily do without it? How is your past performance record? Do you count among the lot that has to be repeatedly pushed by a supervisor in order to meet objectives? Do you regularly go beyond the call of duty at work or are you satisfied with offering your employer the bare minimum?

How would colleagues describe your behaviour in the organisation? Is it aligned with the values of the organisation? Do you enrich or undermine teamwork? Are your colleagues glad to work with you? Do you know whether the management of your organisation would sincerely grieve your departure?

Your results matter and so does how you co-exist with colleagues. The weakest link in a team is not necessarily the team member whose sales are dipping neither is the strongest link always the colleague recording the highest sales.

Each day at work is your opportunity to gradually build the kind of career and future you desire. The more you work to become valuable to your employer, the more valuable you are likely to become in the market. The fear of retrenchment takes an ominous dimension when towed by the unsettling spectre of joblessness.



HR Practitioner

gitukufred@gmail.com

Fred Gituku



