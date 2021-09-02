Ask HR: How can I ensure my first meeting with my new colleagues at my home goes well?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  JANE MUIRURI

What you need to know:

  • Don’t be too hard on yourself. Allow yourself to go through the entire healing process. Your colleagues will provide solace and some distraction from your current situation.


  • However, you can choose to go through this journey with close friends and relatives as opposed to your colleagues.


  • You just have to be sensitive on how you inform your colleagues not to visit you physically.

I am five months into my new job, but I’ve never met my workmates. I was hired virtually and, I’ve been working remotely since then. But, now, I’m bereaved. I’m afraid total strangers will show up to console me. I’m so emotional. I fear that they are coming to know me in my worst state, emotionally. How can I ensure our first interaction will not be awkward?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.