Ask HR: How can I ensure my first meeting with my new colleagues at my home goes well?

I am five months into my new job, but I’ve never met my workmates. I was hired virtually and, I’ve been working remotely since then. But, now, I’m bereaved. I’m afraid total strangers will show up to console me. I’m so emotional. I fear that they are coming to know me in my worst state, emotionally. How can I ensure our first interaction will not be awkward?

The world of work has evolved and in most organisations, workspaces have shifted to the virtual realm. Therefore, your situation is not unique, the only sad part is the bereavement. We are not in control of certain occurrences in life and therefore, it is impossible to choose when we meet and establish long term friendships. In fact, you might be surprised to learn that when you meet during tough times, people are more kind and willing to offer a shoulder to lean on, thus enhancing chances of forming long term bonds.

Don’t be too hard on yourself. Allow yourself to go through the entire healing process. Your colleagues will provide solace and some distraction from your current situation. However, you can choose to go through this journey with close friends and relatives as opposed to your colleagues. You just have to be sensitive on how you inform your colleagues not to visit you physically. You can suggest a virtual meeting, citing the risk of spreading the virus. This way, you will not appear unfriendly or insensitive. They could also send one or two representatives if the virtual meeting is not a possibility. This way you will not feel overwhelmed.

I hope it will console you to know that your colleagues might also have gone through challenging times and therefore can provide the social support without judging you. Most companies have a bereavement policy. Find out from your HR department if there is any support extended to bereaved employees. This will lessen your financial burden.

This is also an opportunity for you to find out how compassionate your employer is. Most companies provide compassionate leave to assist employees in such circumstances. Others provide counselling services to the employees, spouse and children. Take care of your mental wellness and don’t shy away from seeking help from a counsellor. This way, you will have the right mindset to focus on your new role.