Ask HR: How can I ensure better productivity in my team?

What are some of the best ways to reduce employee disengagement? I have noted increasing apathy in my team, and I am not sure what is triggering this. After settling back in the office with one day remote work option for each team member, our performance was great, but one year down the line my best performing team is barely meeting its targets. How can I get us back to higher productivity before we lose our jobs?

Having disengaged employees is costly to any employer and must be avoided. Every team leader must recognise that workplace demographics have evolved over the years, and so should our approaches to mitigating emerging challenges.

Could there be some recent change that may be affecting productivity? Perhaps a change in the processes that may be causing some delay? Are the targets reasonable or could they have been revised without due consideration? How productive are employees on days when they are working remotely compared to the other days? Is there need to change this and allow more remote days, or require everyone to come to the office throughout? Has the competition landscape changed to an extent where a competitor has designed a preferable service of product? Have the preferences of your consumers changed, driven by different market dynamics? Before you push the blame to employees’ attitude, examine internal processes and external dynamics that may be triggering this matter, then find a quick solution.

With regards the employees, first check for signs of stress and burn out and get to the root cause. Obvious culprits may be work overload, poor distribution of tasks or unavailability of resources or tools necessary to get the work done. Another trigger could be arising from the way they are led. Remote work models require continuous re-skilling of supervisors and leaders to ensure they are well equipped to navigate emerging needs of a hybrid environment. They need to understand how not to take the fun out of the work. How to keep conversations going and spot any disabling tendencies before they take root.