Ask HR: How can I effectively manage the different generations present at the workplace?

I am a HR Welfare Officer in a manufacturing company where all generations are represented among staff. Sometimes I am unsure whether each should be treated differently although not everyone who is a certain age behaves the same. How do I deal with all of them impartially?

Having several generations represented at the workplace is not new. What may be new is that the generations take different names in the course of time. The age brackets that we presently refer to as Veterans, Baby Boomers, Generations X, Y and Z were, for instance, not known by the same names or characteristics in the 1930s. In the same vein, the coming decades will see generations take on new nomenclature and attributes.

Generations differ in the way they approach various aspects of life, including work. For example, you may notice that to one generation, the word ‘chat’ involves keying in and transmitting a message via a device and, to another, the same word entails having a verbal conversation. Similarly, a particular genre of the arts might represent aesthetic value to one generation and not another. While some attributes may help to define it, not all people of a particular generation assume the same posture towards life. Such generational attributes are therefore generic, not genetic tags. Exceptions might include millennials who may thoroughly enjoy music by the late Daudi Kabaka, a taste that might more often be associated with Veterans and Baby boomers.

While you should bear in mind the differences across generations, it is more productive to primarily consider the factors that foster organisational performance. Organisational objectives and the values that underpin your organisational culture are not generation driven. In order to be sensitive to generational differences, however, consider building flexibilities that enable different generations to work as they prefer so long as they achieve expected results. Consider how you could adapt your approach to attracting, hiring, developing, rewarding and creating a conducive working environment for colleagues from different generations. Distinguish between what can or cannot be adapted to the fancies of different generations, bearing in mind that the mission of your organisation might outlast several generations of employees.