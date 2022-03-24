Ask HR: How can I draw new boundaries with my colleagues now that I am their boss?

There are colleagues I’ve worked with for years and we are friendly with each other. I am now their supervisor and I am concerned at how casual they are with me. They come into my office to make small talk, or complain about how they don’t feel like working. They even send me to get coffee. How do I establish a more professional relationship with them without being a bad boss?



I believe that people are more productive when they have a supervisor who relates with them and with who they have comradeship. We spend most of our days at the workplace, so it is important to cultivate an environment that encourages free interactions and association.

It is fine for them to come into your office and chat, especially during their breaks and as long as they are not interfering with your work schedule. This way you get to know all the informal happenings in the organisation. You also get an opportunity to understand why they don’t like working in the organisation. At your level you need to understand the satisfaction and engagement level of the employees who report to you. Therefore, having the informal talks will bring to the fore any challenges your team members are facing so you can deal with them before they break your team or have a negative effect on productivity.

In this age when we are encouraging employees to open up and seek help for mental challenges, the talks also provide relief in the workplace that is mostly characterised by pressure to perform. In the discussions you can identify staff who are struggling with mental health and encourage them to seek professional help.