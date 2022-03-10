Ask HR: How can I dismiss a close friend from work without ruining our relationship?

What you need to know:

  • Seek to understand from your supervisor why you should dismiss your colleague. There are other options, apart from termination, depending on the offense.


  • Either way your colleague should be given an opportunity for a disciplinary hearing where he can give his side of the story for fairness and to enable the management make the right decision.


  • It does not matter if your colleague is your friend or not, you must treat all employees equally.

I am relatively new working in human resources and my supervisor has asked me to fire someone who is a close friend at work. How do I deal with this professionally without breaking or ruining our friendship for good?

