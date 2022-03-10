Ask HR: How can I dismiss a close friend from work without ruining our relationship?

I am relatively new working in human resources and my supervisor has asked me to fire someone who is a close friend at work. How do I deal with this professionally without breaking or ruining our friendship for good?

Every organisation has a procedure for exiting employees. The Employment Act also provides guidance on how to discharge employees from the organisation. Therefore, your supervisor should not ask you to fire an employee without following due process. What has the employee done or not done to be rendered jobless at the command of an individual who is also an employee? You need to be careful especially since you are new in the HR profession. Some of the decisions or actions you take can tarnish your professional image, which will make it hard for you to get employed elsewhere. Your current employer might also disown you, especially if this termination turns into a litigation matter that forces them to pay for termination damages, which can be up to a maximum of 12 months’ salary.

Seek to understand from your supervisor why you should dismiss your colleague. There are other options, apart from termination, depending on the offense. Either way your colleague should be given an opportunity for a disciplinary hearing where he can give his side of the story for fairness and to enable the management make the right decision. It does not matter if your colleague is your friend or not, you must treat all employees equally.

Your friend should also understand that the profession requires you to maintain fairness, confidentiality and also protect the dignity of the employee in question. Therefore, give your colleague an opportunity to be heard, then make the right decision. Ensure that the disciplinary committee is properly constituted and includes the supervisor, HR, legal representative and another neutral party. Allow the colleague to be accompanied by another colleague who will serve as a witness that the process is being managed fairly. Based on the outcome, the committee will make a decision which will be reviewed by management. The employee has a right to appeal in case they are not satisfied with the outcome.