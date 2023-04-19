Ask HR: How can I deal with this high anxiety over job loss?

I am grateful that I have a job that brings a monthly income. But lately, I am not able to fully meet the needs of my family due to high cost of living. I also feel paranoid, wondering what would happen if I lost my job. I know I need to save for the future, but sometimes there is not enough as I end up with more expenses than anticipated. Please help me navigate this situation before I worry myself out of a job.

It is true we are navigating some tough times, not just in our country but in many parts of the world. Many sectors have had to review their operating models to respond and align to realities of these harsh economic times. Whether this may have happened in your company or not, your first responsibility is to review your monthly spend in response to rising cost of living. There are several ways you can do this. Identify your biggest cost and look for ways to bring this down significantly. If this is arising from rental expenses, consider moving to a cheaper house. While it is considered most prudent not to exceed 30 per cent of your gross income on rent, your personal goal can go lower, and give you room for some savings. Consider how much money you are spending on transport to and from work, and link this to your rental budget.

Staying far from the city could mean cheaper rent rates, but higher transport costs and longer commuting time, so be sure to find an option that balances these two expenses well. If your employer has a hybrid work model where you can work remotely, maximise on that option and save some money. Do you have a budget for your house expenses? If yes, stick to it. If not, prepare one together with your family and adhere to it. Such a discussion will be a great opportunity to let your family know the importance of being prudent in all expenses – from use of electricity, water and other household supplies. I know sometimes we may feel the need to protect those who depend on us by pretending that things are OK, until what you fear comes to pass and you are lost for words when they ask, ‘Why didn’t you tell us? We could have helped.’ If you have tuition expenses, you could consider several institutions to ensure you get the best value for your money.

Finally, you must fight and conquer your fear of job loss, because, like it or not, the day will come. You can however keep the anxiety at bay by listing down all the things that may lead to premature termination. From this, identify the ones that are within your control, and what you must do to ensure minimum exposure. Lastly, keep hope alive. Be the best employee, such that if a restructuring process is looming, your name won’t be among the first in the list.