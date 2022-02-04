Ask HR: How can I be sure that this prospective employer is serious about the job offer?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Mwikali Muthiani

What you need to know:

  • A small glitch in power supply is likely to create connection challenges which may interfere with sound and communication.


  • Other interruptions may arise from those around us, like children in the background, a knock on the door or clash of pots and pans in the kitchen.


  • Disruptions such as sound and picture delays may arise from weak network, and you may think the problem is on their side while it may be on your end.

Two weeks ago I was invited for a virtual interview that was puzzling. This is for a role I had applied for a while back, but had assumed I was unsuccessful. The panel asked very good questions, but looked distracted. I know they were in different locations, but I couldn’t help but feel that they were not paying much attention to me. To my surprise, however, they have reached out, keen to discuss an offer. What is the best way of evaluating if they are serious or not?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.