Ask HR: How can I be sure that this prospective employer is serious about the job offer?

Two weeks ago I was invited for a virtual interview that was puzzling. This is for a role I had applied for a while back, but had assumed I was unsuccessful. The panel asked very good questions, but looked distracted. I know they were in different locations, but I couldn’t help but feel that they were not paying much attention to me. To my surprise, however, they have reached out, keen to discuss an offer. What is the best way of evaluating if they are serious or not?

Every interview candidate expects to be treated with respect and professionalism. Unprofessional processes not only leave a bad impression in the minds of candidates but actually pose reputational risk to the employer. They are also a pointer to a poor work culture, a place where people’s time is not respected, or staff pay less attention during meetings or worse still, interviews are just a formality since hiring decisions have already been made. That said, you should not miss a good career move over this. I am sure you have faith in your competencies and capabilities. Get rid of all other theories and get back on that table as an equal partner, ready to negotiate the offer with deep conviction that you deserve the job.

Let me share some common challenges that occur during virtual interviews, and affect both parties. Home offices may not always have technology back up as you would find in a well-resourced office. A small glitch in power supply is likely to create connection challenges which may interfere with sound and communication. Other interruptions may arise from those around us, like children in the background, a knock on the door or clash of pots and pans in the kitchen. Disruptions such as sound and picture delays may arise from weak network, and you may think the problem is on their side while it may be on your end. What is important is for you to follow the questions and relay your answers effectively. I am glad this seems to have been the case in your situation.

If you still feel the need to raise this, you could bring it up at the meeting politely. A comment like, “I am glad to know I was successful, at some point I was not so sure if my answers were getting through clearly’’. The answer may as well be, “You were so clear and spot on with your answers despite some disruptions on my side.’’ Take that as an apology. But as I said, don’t read too much into it. Focus on negotiating a good package, then go conquer.