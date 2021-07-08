Ask HR: How can I avoid souring salary negotiations?

I recently went for an interview and from my interaction with the panel, I could tell I did well. However, I saw dismay in their faces when I stated my expected salary, and their response confirmed this. Later, I was informed that although I did well, they could not afford me. I’ve lost a great job because of being too ambitious. I feel bad about this, and wonder how I may avoid a similar mistake in future.

I am glad you are looking for ways to be more competitive at the next interview opportunity. I have met job seekers who feel so crushed after an interview, that they shy away from actively seeking any job change to avoid disappointment. A job interview is a competitive process undertaken to choose the best candidate for the job, and there can only be one winner. I see candidates who come to an interview so unprepared and so unconcerned about their worth that they leave it to the employer to make a decision about their salary. There is nothing wrong with stating what your expectations are, and you should not regret what you did. But, avoid quoting an outrageous figure. Here are a few tips to consider.

First, do your market research and find out how those holding similar roles are compensated in other organisations. A friend or relative who works in the industry could become a good source. Get a range and use it to shoot within target.

What skills and competencies do you have for the role and what reward would you expect in exchange for these skills? Remember, the salary question is usually not the biggest concern for an employer. Their biggest priority is to find a candidate who meets the key requirements of the job.

Once you state your salary expectations, allow room for negotiation, and this cuts both ways. You may quote a small figure and the employer might feel obligated to pay what is approved for the role, or mention an amount that is a few steps off the range, then negotiate your back to a fairer amount. When you quote a figure too high, the employer might feel that bringing it down to align with the company’s budgets will affect your motivation for the role. So, the next time you receive that interview invitation, to do your research, get the range right, match this with your worth and be open to negotiate.