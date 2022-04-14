Ask HR: How best can I ensure we only employ staff with good morals?

I was recently hired as a HR officer in a small business with 40 semi-skilled employees. This is a newly created position, arising from increasing needs of employees. The company has been relying on the Certificate of Good Conduct to screen its employees, especially those who work on temporary basis. I am now tasked with providing new pre-selection guidelines. What are my options?

Congratulations! You have a great responsibility ahead of you, to create and enhance balance between employer and employee needs. Whereas the Certificate of Good Conduct was an easy way to screen candidates, many highly skilled applicants were locked out of great opportunities due to the cost and lengthy process of acquiring it, especially during the pandemic. The key point to note is that this certificate has nothing to do with skills and competencies required for a job. It only serves as an elimination tool based on personal character, which again only focuses on criminal activity. A petty thief or wheeler dealer with no police record is as good as any other candidate who has walked the straight and narrow all their life. You now have an opportunity to create a more comprehensive pre-selection checklist.

Ensure that the applicants closely match the skills and competencies required of the role. Previous experience will be critical, especially if they have worked in the same sector. Identified the key personal skills required in each role and look for a way of evaluating the quality of each skill. You can do this by use of probing questions. Tests that help reveal character traits will be useful where many candidates possess similar technical competencies and experience. You must invest in simple or comprehensive personality and psychometric assessments to get a better analysis. These tools are not just useful for character assessment but also for skills like problem solving, communication and business acumen.

To get the best candidates, review the existing job profiles, and the positions available. Given that this is the first time your employer is bringing in a qualified HR professional, ensure that every job description is clear as this is what you will use to measure a candidate’s strength. A poorly crafted job description will get you low quality candidates. Further, review the recruitment procedures to make the process transparent and credible. Provide guidelines on how the different panels will be put together, ensuring each member has a role to play to ensure you get the best candidates.

