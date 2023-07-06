Ask HR: Help! There is a toxic employee among us...

I am the managing director of a medium-sized company of 230 employees. We have a toxic employee in our marketing function, and it has been difficult to know how to deal with her. She thinks everyone is else is wrong and that people are against her, but no-one wants to interact closely with her.

A toxic employee can have a detrimental impact on team dynamics, morale, and overall productivity in a workplace. Such individuals usually exhibit disruptive behaviours and attitudes that create an atmosphere of discord. Their behaviour often stems from a combination of personal issues, insecurities, and poor attitudes. Toxic behaviour could manifest in various ways, including negativity, chronic gossip, insensitivity, and abrasiveness. It is not uncommon to find toxic individuals having a tilted perception of reality, often perceiving themselves as victims and believing that everyone else is against them.

Understanding the underlying causes of toxic behaviour is crucial for devising appropriate interventions. A key step is to nurture an environment where employees feel comfortable to express their thoughts and concerns. Encourage team members to provide constructive feedback. It is crucial to establish clear expectations and to promptly hold employees accountable for poor behaviour. Engaging the services of a mediator can also be valuable in facilitating conversations between the said employee and other team members, fostering understanding, and exploring potential solutions.

Consider investing in development initiatives that could equip employees with the skills necessary to navigate challenging interpersonal dynamics. Workshops on effective communication, conflict resolution, and emotional intelligence can help to foster a healthier work environment and promote personal growth. Encourage team-building activities, celebrate achievements, and promote a sense of collective purpose. A supportive culture can serve as a buffer against toxic behaviour.