Ask HR: Help! Our office is dominated by two opposing camps...

My manager seems to be ignoring a conflict between two colleagues that is destructive to our work. In a team of eight, the tension during meetings can be felt, and most work delays can be attributed to this situation. It has been left to sort itself out but instead we now have a workplace dominated by two camps and I am sick and tired of this. My colleagues have tried to bring peace but the two have ignored every advice, each one feeling entitled to their standpoint. What is the best way of approaching such a situation?

Conflicts at work are bound to happen. But when left unresolved, they become unhealthy and can cause a toxic environment that can polarise even the best workplace cultures. While it is always advisable to allow those in conflict to resolve their differences, there is a further expectation that managers should use their best judgement to ascertain when to step in and weigh in on the matter.

I am convinced that your manager has waited too long and needs to be reminded of his role. That’s where you start. As a matter of urgency, let him or her know how this issue is affecting your work, motivation and creating undertones of despair within the team. In sharing your concerns, do not dwell on the details of the issue, that is what the manager needs to do –listen to both parties, form an objective opinion and recommend ways the matter may be resolved amicably.

While workplace conflict is often expected, most employers are quick to identify potential areas of conflict and provide guidance and clarity. Most conflict at work is triggered by some factors and I will highlight a few. Unclear or poor communication, where information is so vague that staff are left to make their own conclusions and adopt what works for them and not for the team. Another reason may be clashes in personality, where colleagues hurt others and blame it on their personalities. Others are too polite and take on too much to avoid conflict and end up being overworked while others are known to smother everyone with their enthusiasm and energy, but are totally ignorant of their effect on colleagues and are offended when people begin avoiding them.