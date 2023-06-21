Ask HR: Help! My work mates now call me a narcissist...

I have come to learn that my workmates call me a narcissist behind my back. I am so disappointed to hear this as I consider them family. Though we have different age groups in my team, most of them are my agemates and I am surprised they brand me like this. Despite my disappointment, I would like to be a better colleague and wonder how I can change this image and be taken more seriously. FYI, I am very good at my work, my manager has not complained during the six months I have been here.

I believe you have a good idea of the traits that describe a person with narcissistic tendencies. Do you have a sense of self-importance? Do you often put your needs ahead of others? Perhaps you take more attention than you give? When poor outcomes arise, do you find it easy to apportion blame to others? Do you often run away from friends who do not esteem you? Because others have mentioned it, you need to take a hard look at yourself and change how you relate with others. Please note that being good at your work counts for less especially if the rest of the team is unhappy.

There are several options you could explore to improve work relationship with your colleagues. The easiest, yet hardest for many is to ask, “What makes them describe me like this?” Hard because feedback shared without compassion can crush you, and create more distance between you and them. In meetings, if you like dominating conversations, try to let others speak. You do not have to be the first to speak all the time. In fact, sometimes you do not have to speak to be understood. Silence at the right time is powerful. Speak less and listen more, even when you think your ideas are the most brilliant.

Consider sharing them with your manager separately to avoid intimidating your colleagues. Do your best to set some boundaries, like safeguarding your private life and only sharing bits with those you trust most. Set realistic expectations of others. Many times we get disappointed by workmates when we allow them to take advantage of us. Be firm, and assertive, allowing them in to certain conversations when you have to. This applies to work too.

Do not be the self-appointed supervisor of every project or conversation, give others a chance. Distance yourself from gossip and silence those who flatter you, or what your generation calls ‘love bombing’. If the situation becomes unhealthy, speak to your manager to create a workspace that allows psychological safety and wellbeing of all employees. Then, finally, do your best to increase your self-awareness and emotional intelligence.