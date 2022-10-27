Ask HR: Help! My family members want me to give them jobs at my workplace...

I am a mid-level manager and I have a challenge. My family members keep blaming me for being selfish since I have never given any of them a job. They expect me to give my nephews and nieces jobs since according to them, I am connected and in a powerful position at work. Are they right? Is there a way I can help my family members get jobs without being sanctioned for nepotism?

Yes, you are well connected, but your job is not to help your relatives take the jobs meant for other more deserving candidates. Check if your company has a policy on employment of relatives. Some companies allow it as long as you declare beforehand, and as long as the recommended candidate has the competencies and experience required. The recommending person should also not be involved in the recruitment process, although there is still a caveat since a manager who is a relative can still influence the process. Where the HR policy allows, this should be done with caution to ensure that other potential candidates who don’t have friends or relatives working in the organisation are not disadvantaged.

Have your family members also expanded the search through various networks like the church and their friends, especially the ones already working? They should know that their network is their net worth. They should also check what recruiters are looking for and upskill so that they have a competitive advantage when invited for interviews. Encourage them to look out for opportunities, and also connect them with potential companies that could be employing. They should also be proactive and not sit back and expect tokenism. Advise them to join social media platforms as most organisations have embraced technology in sourcing for talent. One such platform is LinkedIn.

Through your friends, you can recommend them for volunteer opportunities. It is tough to have no reliable source of income, so you should empathise with them and assist them where you can. However, this should not be a source of stress. It seems you are shouldering the unemployment burden for all your relatives, which is not sustainable and in the long run might affect your general wellbeing. Assist where you can but don’t allow that to steal your joy.

To restore your peace of mind, accept that in life you will never satisfy everyone unless you sell ice-cream. Maybe it can provide comfort to know that most people in senior positions either in private or public sector go through the same pressure from friends and relatives.