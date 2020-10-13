Ask HR: Help! My family is piling too much pressure on me to rise in my career...

There is pressure from my family on me to attain positions such as Director, CEO or MD as a career goal. Is there a place for other roles outside this? Is one condemned if he finds himself doing lowly jobs that are therefore not so important? Must someone rise to the top of his or her profession to be deemed successful? Can a plumber be truly happy in life?

Many people evaluate career success based on the loftiness of positions that one can attain in an organisation. Your family and friends are therefore not courting the bizarre by nudging you to aim for the highest rungs on the corporate ladder. They probably mean and wish you well in your career. If the trappings associated with such high and influential positions were the only metric with which to assess your career success, you would do well to heed their advice.

Very often though, the positions people attain are inaccurate predictors or guarantees of career success. You could have two Chief Executives who have very different experiences, levels of success and personal fulfilment even in the same organisation. Anchoring your career objective on a position is narrow.

A goal that stops at fortune or fame is limited. Your career goals need to supersede positions, whether you are located at the bottom or apex of an organisation. Rather than merely desire to be a CEO, consider what you would want to make of such a position. What will it enable you to do for yourself and others?

Most people in high positions started at the bottom. They all probably understand what it is to be an intern or temp in an organisation. We need every trade in the world, including plumbing. Some jobs are considered menial yet they make significant impact in the world. Purpose and influence are not the reserve of positions of a particular level. Jesus was a carpenter. Consider whether the positions you aim for will provide the success you desire, aware that no position, including prestigious ones, come without a price tag.

To quote Martin Luther “If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets even as Michelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music or Shakespeare wrote poetry. He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will pause to say, here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well.”



