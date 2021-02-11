Ask HR: Help! My desk mate always smells of alcohol and cigarettes...

The colleague who sits next to me in the office smells of cigarettes and alcohol on most mornings. When I raised the issue with him last week, he told me to mind my business. I have raised the matter with our line manager and she tells me that now that we are partially working from home, I can persevere. I need fresh air. How should I handle this?

A workplace needs to be conducive for employee engagement and productivity. Among other elements, challenging work, suitable work tools, supervision, infrastructure, ergonomics, and social climate are essential for optimal employee performance. Besides, it is important for an organisation to spare employees distractions that could take their focus away from work objectives, which might include experiences such as you have raised.

For how long has this situation persisted? Do your other teammates experience similar discomfort with the said colleague? How would you describe the relationship between the offending colleague and your line manager? Is your boss afraid to admonish the said colleague for his behaviour? Does she ordinarily reprimand the team for their shortcomings? Is there opportunity for you to sit in an alternative workspace? What is your organisation’s posture towards employees who come smelling of alcohol to the office? Has the organisation previously taken any action on such colleagues?

It is important to let your colleague know that the lingering smell brings you distress, whether he considers this to be your business or not. While your line manager might find the smell innocuous, it is important that she understands how you feel about it and how it affects your work. Have you shared your experience with your HR colleagues and explored available options, including a change of desk mate?

A smell that could reek through a mask from a distance must be inordinately pungent, assuming that your colleague does not carry reserves of the said substances beneath his vestments. Are you over-sensitive or might your colleague have a remarkably peculiar taste for his smoke and drink? In any event, find a solution that lends your lungs peace, whether by confronting the source of discomfort or moving away from it.

