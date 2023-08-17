Ask HR: Help! My colleagues are dumping their work on me...

How do I prevent myself from being taken advantage of by my work mates who refer to my extra output as "teamwork?" I usually assist them do their jobs, especially when they don’t have required knowledge in a particular area, but whenever I seek help, nobody comes through for me. What do I do?

Each employee should have a job description which clearly spells out their responsibilities. The job description also has the expected education and professional qualifications and experience needed for the role, as well as all the technical skills, personal attributes and knowledge to perform the role. It also has a summary of the expectations of the job. Does each of you have a clear job description? During the interview process, the panel assesses candidates based on the job description and most times, you don’t get a candidate who meets all the requirements.

The gaps identified during the recruitment process should form the development plans so that the successful candidate can fit into the role. Part of the development process might involve learning on the job or a requirement to take a formal course either online or in an institution.

That said, there should not be an instant where an employee is unable to carry out their responsibility due to lack of requisite knowledge, unless it is a new skill required in the role. In this case, the employee must be upskilled. This should be an initiative and effort from both the employee and the employer. An employee who is not willing to be upskilled exposes his colleagues to excess workload to cover for his ineffectiveness.

In an office, teamwork is important and is encouraged. However this does not mean that some employees should abdicate their responsibilities to their colleagues. This might lead to burnout which makes the employees more prone to mistakes and accidents. Some colleagues might also be paid for very little input, which is unfair to the rest of the team. There might be individuals in the team who have competence in some certain specialised skills. Such a person is expected to work with her colleagues and train them so that they can also be able to handle the responsibilities.