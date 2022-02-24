Ask HR: Help! My colleague is telling people at work that we are married...

  • As long as you work in the same organisation, you are expected to interact professionally.
  • Therefore it is important that this issue be discussed at length and a mutual working relationship developed.
  • If this conflict is not resolved it might affect the productivity of the entire team which might make it untenable to continue having both of you in the company.

Last year, I took a leave of absence for a few months. During my absence, one of my coworkers began telling people we were married legally, and everyone believed him. I explained the situation to our boss and asked for a department transfer since I am now uncomfortable being around him. I’ve tried to handle this whole mess as discreetly as I can, but today I lost it. He walked into the break room while I was in there and I yelled at him in front of everyone, saying I’m not his wife. I know this was not the most mature way to handle the situation, but I was at my wit’s end. What do I do?

