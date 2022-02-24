Ask HR: Help! My colleague is telling people at work that we are married...

Last year, I took a leave of absence for a few months. During my absence, one of my coworkers began telling people we were married legally, and everyone believed him. I explained the situation to our boss and asked for a department transfer since I am now uncomfortable being around him. I’ve tried to handle this whole mess as discreetly as I can, but today I lost it. He walked into the break room while I was in there and I yelled at him in front of everyone, saying I’m not his wife. I know this was not the most mature way to handle the situation, but I was at my wit’s end. What do I do?

Your colleague is overstepping the privacy boundaries and infringing on your personal space. There is no law that prohibits employees from having relationships and marrying especially if they don’t have a supervisory relationship. His allegations are neither true nor welcome. It was good for your boss to talk to him, but this should have been handled better by HR. A disciplinary hearing should have been instituted to allow you and the employee to give your sides of the story. This way the matter will be documented and will act as a deterrent to others who might have similar behavior.

It is also possible that your colleague has some mental challenges, so the organisation could refer him to a counsellor or a psychologist to get the necessary help. HR can request the professionals handling his case to give a report on his mental status. This will guide the company on how to manage the case.

In the event that he has no mental challenge, the company should give him a stern warning. The workplace is a community and nobody should cause stress to colleagues through their actions. You went overboard by shouting and embarrassing your colleague yet you and your boss were already managing the issue discreetly. You must practise anger management especially when at the workplace lest it be misinterpreted as defiance.