Ask HR: Help! My colleague carries very strong smelling food to the office...

We have a colleague who regularly carries food that has strong smell for lunch and we do not know what to tell him yet we eat at the same place as teammates. Last week he came with fish that smelled a lot after microwaving. How do we as teammates address this issue? Should we leave the lunch area for him or ask him to eat outside?

It is not unusual for colleagues to bring their lunch from home. Many reasons account for this, including preference for meals that one has personally made, avoiding food to which one may be allergic, managing expenses associated with buying lunch and the opportunity to eat in the company of close colleagues, among others. Food preferences can vary remarkably. What might be unappealing to one individual could be choice cuisine for another.

You create the impression that the food the said colleague carries from home is always objectionably pungent. Is it factual that he carries such lunch every day without exception? Do you presume that he deliberately chooses food that would send a message several metres away from his plate? It is unlikely that he intentionally desires to inflict the experience of having to endure the pungency of his food to the colleagues with whom he has lunch. Do others who have lunch with him take exception to the smell of his food or is your nose particularly averse to pungency?

Have you spoken to the said colleague to let him know about the impact of his lunch on other colleagues? It is possible that your colleague is unaware of your experience. Is there a close friend among the colleagues with whom he has lunch that could share such feedback with him courteously? It is important that the said colleague understands that the issue is the impact of his food choices on other colleagues and not the suitability of his company as a colleague.

While it is essential to celebrate diversity at the workplace, it